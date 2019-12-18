|
|
Bonita L. Fuhrman
Hanover - Bonita Louise Fuhrman, 78, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at UPMC - Memorial Hospital, York, PA.
Born September 6, 1941, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Emma C. (Feeser) Laughman. She was the loving wife of the late Michael G. Fuhrman, who died August 6, 2016.
Bonita was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C., Abbottstown, PA, as well as the Women of Emmanuel Church Group. She was a member of both the local and National A.A.R.P., as well as a member of the women's bowling league.
Bonita was a 1959 graduate of New Oxford High School. She worked at Pfaltzgraft for fifteen years and later part-time at other various businesses. She enjoyed gardening, travelling, and especially loved animals and spending time with her family and friends.
Bonita is survived by her children, Charles E. Fuhrman of New Oxford, PA, and Michelle L. Baker of Gettysburg, PA; four grandchildren, Jebadiah Boone, Katlyn Ritz, Seth Fuhrman, and Zach Fuhrman; one step-grandson, Kyle Baker; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Lucas, Kassidy, and Kaylee; one brother, Paul Laughman and wife Pat of New Oxford, PA; and four sisters, Wanda Carbaugh and husband Albert of Abbottstown, PA, Rosie Sanders and husband John of Gettysburg, PA, Hester Hershey and Judy Bixler both of Hanover, PA.
A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019