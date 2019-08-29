|
Bonnie J. Rudisill
Gettysburg - Bonnie J. Rudisill, 66, 1505 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA died suddenly Saturday, August 24, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg, PA.
She was born June 22, 1953 in Baltimore, MD. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Steven H. Rudisill.
Mrs. Rudisill worked for many years in the Littlestown area, sometimes at Trotting Inn and Pub 217, but mostly she was involved with child care at several locations. She enjoyed crafts, antiques and collecting candles. But most of all she loved spending time with her family and cats.
In addition to her husband, Bonnie, is survived by a son, David Warner and his companion Becky Snider of Littlestown, PA, a daughter, Amy Bible and her husband Mike of Spring Grove, PA, step-children; Christopher Rudisill and his wife Susan, Melissa Lau, and Torrey Rudisill, six grandchildren; Hunter Warner, Emma Bible, Gracie Bible, Lilly Bible, Gerard Lau, Paiza Lau, a brother, Duane Davis of Taneytown, MD, two half-sisters, Hallie Davis, Jennette Chapie both of Hanover, PA and also nieces and nephews, Duane Davis, Jennifer Barnes, Mary Duvall and Susan Shinners. She was predeceased by a sister, Joann Wisner.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Candace Veon-Nyiri officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the , 1019 Mumma Road, Wormleysburg, PA 17043. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 29, 2019