Bonnie Jean Longest (Taylor)
Baltimore, MD - Bonnie, 49 of Baltimore, MD. passed away suddenly Monday, February 24, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Mount Holly Springs, PA. Born August 19, 1970 in Baltimore, MD, she was preceded in death by her father Irvin Brown Taylor, Jr., her mother Dorleen (Griffin) Taylor and a brother. She is survived by her husband Michael Longest of Middle River, MD, daughter Mallory Longest and her fiance Wyatt Wheeler of Mount Holly Springs, PA, and a son Michael Longest Jr. of Middle River, Md., a sister Pageant Houk and her husband Edward Houk of Hanover, PA, nieces Stephanie Duvall and husband Matthew Duvall and their two children of Gettsyburg, PA, and Victoria Stoy and her husband Logan Stoy of Abingdon, MD. Marzullo Funeral Chapel, 6009 Harford Rd. Baltimore, Md.21214 is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020