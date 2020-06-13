Bradford A. "Brad" Wolfe
1942 - 2020
Hanover - Bradford A. "Brad" Wolfe, 77, of Hanover, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at UPMC, Pinnacle Hanover. He was the loving husband of Patricia Ann (Rippeon) Wolfe, Hanover. Together they shared 58 years of marriage.

He was born September 24, 1942 in Elkins, WV, the son of the late Eugene Thurmon and Evie Virginia (Schoonover) Wolfe.

Brad retired from BAE Systems, York and was a member of the Littlestown Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Patti Cook and husband Ronald, Littlestown; son, Todd Wolfe and companion Tammy Stonesifer, Hanover; grandson, Brian Fridinger and companion Becky Rodgers, Rivesville, WV; great grandchildren, Brayden Fridinger, Kali Rodgers and Kady Rodgers and his loving dog Sophie.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Howard and Robert Wolfe and sisters, Mary Kaiser and Sue Wolfe.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover with Rev. Samuel A. Garrett officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home and again on Friday from 10 AM until the start of the service. Burial will be in Millers United Methodist Cemetery, Manchester, MD.

To share memories of Brad Wolfe and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
JUN
19
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
