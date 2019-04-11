|
Bradley A. Myers
Hanover - Bradley A. Myers, 54 passed away Sunday morning, April 7th 2019.
Bradley was born on February 13th 1965 in Hanover Pa. The son of Shirley F.(Smith) Myers and the late Francis D. Myers. The father of Amanda L. Huff and Grandfather to her children Dominic A. Parsley, Trayvon J. and Jayvon S. Mitchner. In addition to his Mother, Daughter and Grandchildren. Bradley is survived by two brothers, Nicholas A. Myers and Wife Theresa. David F. Myers all of New Oxford. He is preceeded in death by 3 sisters Doris Crowl, Margaret and Christine Myers and 4 brothers Matthew, Dale, Joseph and Randy Myers. Memorial and celebration of life service is not yet determined.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 11, 2019