Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley A. Myers


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Bradley A. Myers Obituary
Bradley A. Myers

Hanover - Bradley A. Myers, 54 passed away Sunday morning, April 7th 2019.

Bradley was born on February 13th 1965 in Hanover Pa. The son of Shirley F.(Smith) Myers and the late Francis D. Myers. The father of Amanda L. Huff and Grandfather to her children Dominic A. Parsley, Trayvon J. and Jayvon S. Mitchner. In addition to his Mother, Daughter and Grandchildren. Bradley is survived by two brothers, Nicholas A. Myers and Wife Theresa. David F. Myers all of New Oxford. He is preceeded in death by 3 sisters Doris Crowl, Margaret and Christine Myers and 4 brothers Matthew, Dale, Joseph and Randy Myers. Memorial and celebration of life service is not yet determined.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.