Bradley Uffelman
Spring Grove - Bradley Warren Uffelman, age 67, passed away, on December 12, 2019, surrounded by his family at Manor Care South in York. He was the loving husband of Lisa A. (Miller) Uffelman; together they shared over 19 years of marriage.
Brad was born on September 16, 1952 in York and graduated from Spring Grove Area High School Class of 1970. He owned and operated House of Brew from 1985-2017, until he retired and sold the business. Bradley had a huge passion for Michigan Football, the New York Yankees, horse racing, his trips to Vegas, and his cats.
He was predeceased by his twins Amber and Aaron Uffelman; his mother Nancy Uffelman and his brother Ross Uffelman. He is survived by his wife Lisa A. Uffelman; his father Horace and stepmother Linde Uffelman; his brother Scott Uffelman and wife Mary of Spring Grove; his sister Lois Gunnet and husband Kevin of York; his stepsisters Gina Dawes of VA, Sherree Emerson of DE, and Heather Dawes of NC; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation in celebration of his life will be held on Monday from 5:00-8:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362. Services and Interment will be held privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brad's memory can be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst IL 60126.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019