Brandon Griffis Obituary
Brandon Griffis

Hanover - Brandon C. Griffis, 65, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 following a period of declining health.

Born on Monday, August 24, 1953 in Norwich, NY, he was a son of the late Jay W. and Mildred Fischer Griffis. He spent his career in commercial construction, retiring from McLean Contracting Co. He was a good, honest and hard-working man, whose focus was on his family.

Survivors include a son, Joshua Griffis; a daughter, Gabrielle Bridges and her husband, Brian, all of Hanover; six grandchildren and a brother, Jason Griffis and his wife, Joan and their family of Bel Air, MD.

No services are planned.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 31, 2019
