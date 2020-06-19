Breanna M. Wagaman
New Oxford - Breanna M. Wagaman, 25, of New Oxford, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Born May 13, 1995 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Melanie A. (Klinedinst) Addis and Jeffrey A. Wagaman, Sr.
Breanna was a 2012 graduate of New Oxford High School. She worked for R. H. Sheppard in Hanover, PA.
Breanna liked working on cars, fishing, and building things.
In addition to her mother and father, Breanna is also survived by her children, Jace C. Bowman, Makaela A. Bowman, and Makenzie L. Bowman, all of Spring Grove, PA; three brothers, Matthew A. Wolf, Jeffrey A. Wagaman, Jr., and Joshua S. Wagaman, all of Hanover, PA; a sister, Amy B. Wolf of Hanover, PA; and a maternal grandmother, Bonnie J. Istre of Dover, PA.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.