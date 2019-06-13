Breanna N. Gaugler



Hanover - Breanna Nicole Gaugler, 21, was called to the blue mountains to be with her grandmother whom she adored dearly on June 10, 2019. She passed away at her home due to complications of diabetes.



Breanna attended New Oxford High School. She loved to paint and was very talented with crafts.



Breanna was beautiful, kind, funny, & full of life. She had a smile that would light up any room she was in. She enjoyed babysitting her nephews and loved her two cats Felix and Marley.



Breanna loved her family dearly. There are so many memories that will never be forgotten. She will be missed dearly by many.



Breanna is survived by her loving mother, Lisa McGee and companion Ron Fridinger of Gardners, PA, and her loving father, Lloyd Gaugler of Bonneauville, PA, sisters, Kayla Gaugler of Gardners, PA, and Hannah Gaugler of McSherrystown, PA, brothers, Derrick Gaugler and wife Autumn Gaugler of Littlestown, PA, Andrew Gaugler and wife Krista of Waynesboro, PA, and Zachary Gaugler of Gardners, PA, nephews, Donovan, Kaileb, Rylee, and Ayden Gaugler, grandfather, Brian Forbes of Hanover, PA, grandmother, Annie Gaugler, great-grandmother, Daisy Kump of Hanover, PA, aunts and uncles, Carly Forbes, Justice Forbes, Joshua Perkins, Jason Perkins, and many great aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by a grandmother, Candy Forbes of Hanover, and two great-grandfathers, Ray Forbes of Hanover, and Paul Kump of York.



A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary