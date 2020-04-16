|
Brenda K. Caler
Hanover - Brenda K. Caler, 59, passed away peacefully following a five year battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Born on Wednesday, September 14, 1960 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Francis H. Leonard and Doris F. (Staub) Leonard. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Philip L. Leonard.
A 1978 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, Brenda was employed at UTZ Quality Foods and had previously worked at Snyder's of Hanover. She enjoyed many activities such as reading, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Brenda was actively involved with her daughters' extra-curricular activities, such as Girl Scouts, band, and cheerleading. Also, Brenda was a proud member of the Happy Hooters Team of Hanover.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Daniel J. Caler of Hanover; two daughters, Sarah F. Wadsworth and her husband, Alan J. Wadsworth, of Harrisburg and Rachel J. Caler of Hanover; one grandson, Luke; two sisters, Anne L. Shelleman and her husband, Robert, of Hanover and Kerry E. Lawver and her husband, Ricky, of Gettysburg; one brother, Ronald J. Leonard and his wife, Julie, of Centerfield, UT; and numerous extended family members.
In compliance with health and public safety directives during this time, a visitation and funeral service for Brenda will be held at a later date at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brenda's memory to or the , of Hanover-Team Happy Hooters.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020