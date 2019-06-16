Brenda Kay Weaver



New Oxford - Brenda Kay Weaver, 76, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2019 at her home.



Born on Wednesday, January 6, 1943 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Howard C. and Miriam L. Brown. She was also preceded in death by her son, Rodney H. Weaver, Jr. who died in 2001 and her sister, Donna J. Deatrick.



As a proud homemaker and mother, Brenda was loved and will be missed. She worshipped God and studied His word faithfully. She loved the ocean, beaches and was well traveled across the United States. Brenda cared for her many pets and raised chickens. As her husband nearly 58 years, Rodney H. Weaver, Sr. said, "Jesus got a good woman with this lady".



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are four children, Lorie Ann Shultz and her husband, Dale, of Gettysburg, Kenneth H. Weaver of New Oxford, Russell J. Weaver and his wife, Lisa, of Thomasville, and William S. Weaver of New Oxford; and a sister, Carole Kay Brown of Hanover.



As per Mrs. Weaver's request, services will be private.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com