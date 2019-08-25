|
|
Brent A. Wildasin
Hanover - Brent A. Wildasin, 30, of Hanover passed away August 10th, 2019. Born May 12th, 1989 in Hanover.
He was the son of Jeffery L. Wildasin and Pamela J. (Bowling) Wildasin.
Brent is also survived by his brother Benjamin J. Wildasin and his daughter Kionah M. Wildasin; whom he loved very much.
There will be a mass to celebrate his life Saturday, September 7th, 2019, 11:00 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Contributions may be made in Brent's memory to Olivia's House 101 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 25, 2019