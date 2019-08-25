Services
St Joseph Catholic Church
5125 Grandview Rd
Hanover, PA 17331
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5125 Grandview Road
Hanover, PA
Brent A. Wildasin


1989 - 2019
Brent A. Wildasin Obituary
Brent A. Wildasin

Hanover - Brent A. Wildasin, 30, of Hanover passed away August 10th, 2019. Born May 12th, 1989 in Hanover.

He was the son of Jeffery L. Wildasin and Pamela J. (Bowling) Wildasin.

Brent is also survived by his brother Benjamin J. Wildasin and his daughter Kionah M. Wildasin; whom he loved very much.

There will be a mass to celebrate his life Saturday, September 7th, 2019, 11:00 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.

Contributions may be made in Brent's memory to Olivia's House 101 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
