Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
2930 Hanover Pike
Manchester, MD
View Map
Brian C. Budosh Obituary
Brian C. Budosh

Hanover - Brian Christopher Budosh, 42, of Hanover, PA passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at his home. Born July 20, 1976 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of John Stephen Budosh and Carole Jean Cyrus Budosh of Hanover.

Brian was a graduate of North Carroll High School and earned his associate degree at Carroll Community College. He worked as a business analyst with Penguin Random House in Westminster. He was a communicant of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester. Brian was a world traveler. He enjoyed international soccer, music and spending time with his friends.

Surviving, in addition to his parents are his brother and sister-in-law, John and Shannon Budosh of Reisterstown, MD; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m.until the time of a memorial prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester with the Rev. Michael Roach as celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 12, 2019
