Brian D. McMaster
Hanover - Brian D. McMaster (known to many as Mr. Sell), of Hanover, went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and blue mountains. Born on February 1, 1957, Brian lived a fulfilling and accomplished life that centered around spending time with family and friends. While attending York College to earn his accounting degree, he worked with his father at the family business, Lester J. Sell Agency. He later acquired the business from his late father, James Henry McMaster, in 1989.
Brian enjoyed cheering on his Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, golfing, shenanigans with his office "peeps", trips to DuBois with the family, hanging out at the pool or in Ocean City with his daughter, attending numerous races with his son, and enjoying many fun times with his two grandsons, whom he adored.
A 1975 Delone Catholic alum, he formed many long-lasting friendships that held strong throughout the years with too many good stories to count.
Tax season was by far his most stressful time. He loved what he did, but the end of tax season countdown started on January 1. Brian's legacy will continue on at Lester J. Sell Agency thanks to his "peeps" Patty, Dee and Debbie.
Brian is now reunited with his father, James Henry McMaster, and is survived by his family - Patty, their daughter Erin and her husband Mark, two grandsons, Bryce and Braylen and their son Adam and his wife Hannah. His loving mother Doris; three brothers Michael, Andrew, and Scott; as well as his sister Sally. Brian was blessed with many nieces and nephews.
The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life, a time to laugh and share your stories. Save the date: July 28th at 2 pm, Genesis Church, 1405 Seven Valleys Rd. York, PA 17408. Service to begin at 2 followed by refreshments and fellowship with the family and remembrance of a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to VNA Hospice 440 N Madison St. Hanover PA 17331. This organization helped the family in so many ways during Brian's final days at home.
Published in Evening Sun on June 30, 2019