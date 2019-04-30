Services
Brian Heiner


Brian Heiner Obituary
Brian Heiner

Hanover - Brian E. Heiner, 53, of Hanover, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center.

He was born March 20, 1966 in Hanover, the son of Patricia Ann (Bossom) Heiner Smith, Hanover and the late Ray Heiner.

Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Wayne Heiner and wife Janet, Hanover and Jim Bossom and wife Lisa, McSherrystown; sister, Deborah Ingram and husband Jim, Red Lion; nieces and nephews, Fadra, Mitchell, Kristy, Tyler, Katie, Connor and Lucy and his dogs, Hank and Duke.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Frank B. Smith and sister, Sherry Ellen Dubbs.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.

To share memories of Brian E. Heiner, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
