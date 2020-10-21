Bruce W. Shaffer
McSherrystown, PA - Bruce W. Shaffer, 67, of McSherrystown, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Born August 14, 1953 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Burnell S. and Charlotte N. (Spangler) Shaffer. Bruce was the loving husband of Lori M. (Wildasin) Shaffer with whom he shared 24 1/2 years of marriage.
Bruce was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Gettysburg, PA.
Bruce was a 1972 graduate of South Western High School, known affectionately as "Bruce the Moose", hardly ever missed a SWHS football game, and loved to watch NASCAR racing.
Bruce worked as a packer for Hanover Lantern for twenty-five years and Signify for ten years.
Bruce enjoyed attending football games at his alma mater, and spending time with his wife Lori and their toy poodles.
In addition to his loving wife, Lori, Bruce is survived by two brothers, Craig Shaffer of McSherrystown, PA, Allen B. Shaffer and wife Pat of Lake Zurich, IL; two nieces; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane L. Shaffer.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held 2:30 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA, with the Rev. Lynnwood Spangler officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:30 - 2:30 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bruce to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, www.npcf.us
or The Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
