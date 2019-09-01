Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc
66 E Hanover St
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 337-9311
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc
66 E Hanover St
Gettysburg, PA 17325
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc
66 E Hanover St
Gettysburg, PA 17325
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
10 East Hanover Street
Gettysburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryant Pfaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryant D. Pfaff


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryant D. Pfaff Obituary
Bryant D. Pfaff

Hampstead, NC - Bryant David Pfaff, 36, of Hampstead, NC, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at New Hanover Medical Center Wilmington, NC.

Born November 15, 1982 in Dunoon, Scotland, UK, he was the son of David A. and Veronica J. (Trent) Pfaff of Gettysburg, PA. He was the husband of M. Lindsay (Kennedy) Pfaff to whom he was married for 9 months.

Bryant was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, PA. He enjoyed, Tattoos, sports, cars, music, drawing, family, friends just to name a few.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bryant is survived by his children, Logan N, Reed - Pfaff, Alexia M. Pfaff and Adrian Pfaff, and two sisters, Mazie A. Strausbaugh of Gettysburg, PA and Heather C. Pfaff of Peoria, AZ, and 3 nephews, Quintin, Damon and Troy Jr. of Gettysburg, PA

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 10 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA, with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM.

Contributions may be made to St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryant's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now