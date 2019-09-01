|
|
Bryant D. Pfaff
Hampstead, NC - Bryant David Pfaff, 36, of Hampstead, NC, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at New Hanover Medical Center Wilmington, NC.
Born November 15, 1982 in Dunoon, Scotland, UK, he was the son of David A. and Veronica J. (Trent) Pfaff of Gettysburg, PA. He was the husband of M. Lindsay (Kennedy) Pfaff to whom he was married for 9 months.
Bryant was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, PA. He enjoyed, Tattoos, sports, cars, music, drawing, family, friends just to name a few.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bryant is survived by his children, Logan N, Reed - Pfaff, Alexia M. Pfaff and Adrian Pfaff, and two sisters, Mazie A. Strausbaugh of Gettysburg, PA and Heather C. Pfaff of Peoria, AZ, and 3 nephews, Quintin, Damon and Troy Jr. of Gettysburg, PA
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 10 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA, with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM.
Contributions may be made to St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 1, 2019