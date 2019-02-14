Burnell H. Raubenstine



Hanover - Burnell H. Raubenstine, 93, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the York Hospital.



Born November 17, 1925 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Harry V. and Helen G. (Wentz) Raubenstine. Burnell was the loving husband of Evelyn J. (Stauffer) Raubenstine with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.



Mr. Raubenstine was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, the Hanover AMVETS Post 22, and a former member of The Hanover VFW Post 2506 where he was a past Commander, the Hanover ELKS Lodge 763 and the McSherrystown Home Association.



Burnell was 1943 graduate of Eichelberger High School. He was a veteran of The United States Army having served his country proudly during World War II.



Mr. Raubenstine retired from the P. H. Glatfelter Company in 1992 after 43 years of service. He was a fan of the Washington Redskins and Penn State football Teams, and enjoyed traveling especially to Las Vegas and Ocean City, MD.



In addition to his wife Evelyn, Burnell is survived by four children, Kirk D. Raubenstine and his wife Bonnie of Hanover, PA, Keith D. Raubenstine his and wife Sharon of McSherrystown, PA, Kim D. Raubenstine and his wife Dotti of Elizabethville, PA, and Kelly D. Blouse and her husband Mike of Hanover, PA, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and two brothers, Dale W. Raubenstine of Mechanicsville, VA and Larry E. Raubenstine of Clearwater, FL.



Following cremation, a memorial service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Peg Grzelkowski officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1-2 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the funeral home.



Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the .



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary