Calvin E. Adams
Hanover - Calvin Eugene "Cal" Adams, of Virginia Beach, VA and formerly of Hanover, PA, passed away at home on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 80 years.
Cal is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Catherine "Katie" (Miller), his three children David Adams and wife Tracy of Ruckersville, VA, Andrew Adams and wife Cindy of Ashburn, VA, Kristi McFadden and husband John of Virginia Beach, VA, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is predeceased by his parents, David R. Adams and Adella M. (Laebert), and siblings Dorothy Choate, Kenneth Adams and Gloria Powers, all from Adrian, MI.
Cal was born in Adrian, MI on June 12, 1939 and graduated from Adrian High School. He joined the U.S. Navy shortly after and had an admirable career as a Machinist Mate on various surface craft and nuclear submarines. After 20 years of service, he retired from the Navy in 1975 as a Senior Chief and had a long career with various defense-contracting corporations as a Senior Program/Facilities Manager. Upon retirement, he worked at Hanover Maintenance and St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Hanover, PA.
Cal was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church (Virginia Beach, VA) and long-time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church (Hanover, PA). He was also a member of the Hanover Knights of Columbus Council #871, the West Manheim Township Lions Club and the Hanover Elks. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, fishing, eating a bushel of crabs with family and friends and vacationing in Sandbridge Beach. He was a Michigan Wolverines football and basketball fan and loved Detroit Tigers baseball as well as local sports, including those of his children and grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Father Matthew Morelli as celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart the Basilica Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors. The family will receive friends and share memories from 12 - 2 Pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331, or the West Manheim Lion's Club Scholarship Fund, c/o 104 Kimberly Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.
