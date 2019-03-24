|
|
Candice Forbes
Hanover - Candice (Candy) Lee Forbes, 61, of Hanover, Pa. was called to the blue mountains after a very long, courageous, struggling battle of cancer. On the morning of March 18th, 2019, she took her last breath in her favorite spot on Jackson St, with her family by her side. However, she was missing one, her son, whom is currently in North Dakota, at the beginning stages of his own battle with cancer.
Candy's family was her pride and joy, and nothing brought her more happiness than her family being together. She was a loving mother and devoted grandmother, she loved babysitting her grandbabies whenever she could. Her smile and laughter would light up any room she was in. She created many beautiful memories for all of us and she will be painfully missed but NEVER forgotten. She will live on through her children and grandchildren.
Candy's love for animals was shown as soon as you would walk into her home being greeted by her many pets. She was a huge race fan of the local race tracks, where her son and friends raced. She also enjoyed riding on the back of her husband's motorcycle with all of her biker friends. She loved bowling and being with her friends of many years at the Hanover Bowling Center. Before her illness, she was employed at Crown Cork and Seal of Hanover for 19 years.
She was greeted on top of the blue mountains with open arms by her late father Paul Kump, York, Pa, and late father-in-law Ray Forbes, Hanover, Pa.
She is survived by her husband, her knight in shining armor of 30 years, Brian Forbes of Hanover, Pa.
Her mother: Daisy Kump, Hanover, Pa. Her sisters and brother: Michael & Janice Kump, Jupiter, Fl., Cindy Hippensteel & Donald Riley, Aspers, Pa. Rachel & Tony Grimes, Hanover, Pa., Becky & Sam Bankert, Thomasville, Pa.
Her children: Lisa Mcgee & Ron Fridinger(Chip) Gardners, Pa., Jason & Hannah Perkins, Mayville, ND., Joshua Perkins, Thomasville, Pa., Justice Forbes, Hanover Pa., Carly Forbes & Brady Goodfellow, Hanover, Pa.
Her grandchildren: Jax Goodfellow, Lola Perkins, Ethan Perkins, Wyatt Perkins, Derrick Gaugler, Andrew Gaugler, Hannah Gaugler, Breanna Gaugler, Zachary Gaugler, Kayla Gaugler.
Her great grandchildren: Donovan Gaugler, Kaileb Gaugler, Rylee Gaugler, Ayden Gaugler, also many nieces and nephews.
There will be no service held at this time, her body was donated to Science Care in hopes of finding a cure for others suffering from cancer. We will be holding a celebration of Flamin Betty's life once her son is well enough to travel. We are creating a video in remembrance of Candy and will be available on her Facebook wall shortly.
Friends and relatives are welcome to come join us at "The Release of Butterflies" being held on June 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Saint David's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Rd, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dr Hirsh's office, and also the VNA for all their help.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to VNA of Hanover/Spring Grove 440 N. Madison St. Hanover Pa.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019