Carl F. Groft
1939 - 2020
Carl F. Groft

Hanover - Carl F. Groft, 80, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. He was the loving husband of Gloria Jean (Dell) Groft who died April 29, 2019. Together they shared 58 years of marriage,

He was born October 19, 1939 in Hanover, the son of the late Carl Francis and Rose Catherine (Little) Groft

Carl served in the United States Marine Corp and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover. He was a foreman with Brooks Shoes, Hanover for 20 years and was the operator of Groft's Sports Cards, York Street, Hanover for many years.

He is survived by his children, Carl F. Groft, Jr. and wife Shelby, Hanover, Mark Groft, Sr., Hanover and Jeune Glessner and companion Sam Giarrusso, Hanover; brothers, James Groft and wife Joanne, Hanover and Tony Groft, McSherrystown; 14 grandchildren that he loved very much, Crystal Lehman and husband Tony, Amazette Gebhart, Emily Jacoby, Ashley Groft, Chelsea Groft, Samantha Groft, Stephanie Groft, Mark Groft, Jr., Misty Groft, Gloria Groft, Michael Glessner, Tyler Glessner, Desirae Glessner and Alexis Glessner and 22 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Monalisa E. (Groft) Jacoby and sisters Patricia Deihl and Jeune Shanebrook.

Family and friends will meet at 9:30 AM on Thurday, June 18, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover to go in procession to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 3rd Street, Hanover for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Rev. Michael P. Reid, II as celebrant. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors conducted by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard will be in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hanover. Serving as pallbearers will be, Jonathan Alban, Jr., Mark Groft, Jr., Cameron Glessner, Tyler Glessner, Michael Glessner Josh Showers and Andre Caban.

To share memories of Carl F. Groft and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
