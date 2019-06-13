|
Carl J. "Junior" Parrill
Ocean View, DE - Carl J. "Junior" Parrill, age 82, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Hanover, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Moorefield, WV on September 10, 1936 son of the late Carl Parrill and the late Zelma (Bierkamp) Parrill. Carl worked as a supervisor with at Revonah Spinning Mills and also the Hanover Bronze & Aluminum Foundry before his retirement and move to Bethany Beach sixteen years ago. After moving to the beach, he Co-owned and operated the Fat Tuna Grill in Millville, DE along with his wife, and son Steve.
Carl was a life member of the McSherrystown Home Association and a member of AMVETS Post #22 in Hanover, PA. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed coaching Little League when his children were younger. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Shearer and Betty Knaub. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Colleen (Mahone) Parrill; three sons, Anthony Parrill and his wife, Diane of Frankford, DE, Timothy Parrill and his fiancée, Kelly McFadden of Frankford, DE and Steve Parrill of Dagsboro, DE; a sister, Hilda Hockensmith of Hanover, PA; four grandchildren, Ryan Parrill, Jason Ziviello, Marina Parrill, and Briese Parrill and two great- grandchildren, Madelyn Ziviello and Carson Ziviello.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where friends and family may call after 10 AM. Interment will be held privately at a later date at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford, PA.
Published in Evening Sun on June 13, 2019