Carl L. Gobrecht
Hanover - Carl L. Gobrecht, 75, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born March 26, 1944 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Lester L. and Mildred M. (Sterner) Gobrecht. On May 18 Carl was married to his high-school sweetheart, Faye S. (Brumgard) Gobrecht for fifty years.
Carl was a life-long member of St. Bartholomew's United Church ELCA, Hanover, PA. His love of music was displayed every Sunday while singing in the choir, playing his tuba or bass fiddle and directing and playing in the bell choir.
Carl was a 1964 graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, PA and served his country proudly in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Carl worked at National Can Corp. He retired from Ed Nace Restoration Co where he enjoyed using his carpentry skills.
In addition to his loving wife, Faye, Carl is survived by three children, Kirsten Young and husband Michael of Western Springs, IL, Carrie Baird and husband Matthew of Greensboro, NC, and Jared Gobrecht and wife Amy of Hanover, PA; seven grandchildren, Aislyn Baird, Audrey Baird, Isaac Baird, Emma Young, Oliver Young, Claire Gobrecht, and Reid Gobrecht; and a brother, Glenn Gobrecht and wife Mary, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Carl's greatest love was making memories with his children and grandchildren on Bald Head Island, NC and Sawyer, Michigan. The annual 'nana and grandpa camp' was a highlight of his summers.
Carl grew up working on the family farm and was proud to preserve its heritage for the next generation. His strong work ethic will be remembered and his giving heart will sadly be missed.
A Memorial Service to celebrate and remember Carl's life will be held 11 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Bartholomew's United Church ELCA, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Stephen E. Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories at Carl & Faye's home from 5:00-8:00PM, Friday, August 23, 2019 rain or shine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl's name may be designated to: Myelofibrosis Research at Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905, on-line at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc or St. Bartholomew United Church ELCA Music Department, 1204 Grand Valley Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 18, 2019