Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
Carl L. Kiser


1930 - 2019
Carl L. Kiser Obituary
Carl L. Kiser

Hanover - Carl L. "Sam" Kiser, 89, of Hanover, died at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hanover Hospital, Hanover. He was divorced from the late Marguerite S. Kiser to whom he was married for 29 years.

Born January 14, 1930, in Shrewsbury, PA, he was the son of the late Holland C. and Mina E. (Holland) Kiser.

He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of service in 1988.

His favorite pastimes were horse racing and golf. He was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, York Street, Hanover.

Surviving are one daughter, Rebecca Kiser of Hanover; three sons, Daniel Kiser and Samuel Kiser of Hanover, and Benjamin Kiser of Frederick, MD; two grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, David C. Kiser and a sister, Kathleen Staruch.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with the Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:00-2:00PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
