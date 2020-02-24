|
Carl W. Elicker
New Oxford - Carl William Elicker, 89, departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Hanover Hall. He was the husband of the late June M. (Leib) Elicker, who died April 14, 2006, 20 days before they could celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Carl was born January 20, 1931, in Hanover, the son of the late Jesse W. Elicker and the late Ada (Riley) Elicker.
Carl proudly served his country in the PA National Guard, classified Expert- U.S. Sub Machine Gun, Fld Firing, on July 21, 1950. He was discharged October 11, 1952 as Sgt E-5 of the 104th Armored Calvary Regiment. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on April 18, 1955. From April 18, 1955 through September 17, 1956, Carl was recognized for Achievement During Overseas Service with Co. D of the 41st Armored Infantry Division. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, and on October 27, 1956, he was transferred to reserve status until his honorable discharge of October 20, 1961. Carl owned and operated Elicker's Garage in McKnightstown from 1964-2002, and was a former firefighter in the Abbottstown and Cashtown areas. He was a lifetime member of the Hanover Moose Lodge #227, Hanover V.F.W., Hanover AMVETS, Cashtown Fire Company, and the Adams County Fish and Game, and was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles #1562, Gettysburg American Legion #2019, and the Adams County Firefighters Association. Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to breakfast with his sons and grandchildren.
Carl is survived by daughters Susan (Ken) Cromer, Carol (Bob) Wilson, Ronna (Horace "Junnie") Farley, Karen Rambo, Lisa Elicker (Gordon Strawsburg), Kelly Elicker, sons Stephen (Barb) Elicker, Jamie MacAvoy (Neal Kling), and Jody (Virginia "Ginny") MacAvoy, brothers, Jesse, Jim, Bentz and Michael Elicker, and sister, Becky (Tom) Burkett, children of Jesse and Sara (Snyder) Elicker. Carl will be remembered by his 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Marsha Ann Elicker, a son, Carl W. "Turtle" Elicker, II, a granddaughter, Sarah A. Strawsburg, three brothers, Dale, Wayne "Jack", and Joe Elicker, and a son-in-law, Ronald Rambo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 12 PM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Dr. Kim Blocher officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 11 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's . Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020