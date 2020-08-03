1/1
Carol Ann Smith
Carol Ann Smith

Waverly, OH - Carol Ann Smith, 63, of Waverly, passed away Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born September 30, 1956, in Hanover, PA, daughter of the late Robert Descheemaeker, Sr., and Cora Belle Yost. On August 7, 1987, she married Frederick Smith, and together they shared nearly 33 wonderful years of marriage.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three sons, Clinton (Heather) Descheemaeker, David (Emily) Smith, and Anthony Cragar; two grandchildren, Brooklyn Cragar, and Caleb Descheemaeker; her brother, Robert (Denise) Descheemaeker, Jr.; her aunts, Dawn Geiman, and Anna Pearl Kemp; sisters-in-law, Donna Descheemaeker, Suzanne Smith, and Christina (Tim Lacy); a brother-in-law, Danny (Stephanie) Smith; close friends, Steve (Susie) Hopkins, Carrie (Robert) Edmunds, and Carol Davis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and David Descheemaeker, and her uncle, Burnell Geiman.

Carol loved living out in the country, growing flowers in her garden, and especially loved animals.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Hines officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor directly to Haller Funeral Home, 1661 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.




Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
