Services
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Cemetery
Hanover, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Marzec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Anne Marzec


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Anne Marzec Obituary
Carol Anne Marzec

Lafayette, IN - Carol Anne (Colgan) Marzec, 87, of Lafayette, IN and formerly of Hanover and McSherrystown, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home in her sleep.

She was born August 21, 1932 in McSherrystown, PA, to the late Francis X. Colgan and Edith (Lawrence) Colgan.

Carol was a 1949 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. She married George J. Marzec on November 7, 1953, who died January 3, 1988.

For over 50 years Carol was a piano teacher, and an organist for many churches, including Immaculate Conception in New Oxford and St. Vincent's in Hanover. Carol enjoyed gardening, painting, music and loved her cats.

Surviving are her children, Donald (Sue) Marzec of Florida and Robert (Christie Shee) Marzec of Indiana; her sister Jean Pressler of Florida and her brother, Daniel Colgan of McSherrystown. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannie Baran and 12 siblings.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Vincent Cemetery, Hanover, with Rev. Michael P. Reid officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -