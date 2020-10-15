Carol Sue (Schatoff) Hay



On the 6th of October, Carol Sue (Schatoff) Hay, Loving mother, Grandmother and borderline superhero passed away at the age of 67.



Carol was born in Baltimore on April 22nd, 1953 to the late William and Jeanette (Tobesman) Schatoff. She graduated from college in 1976 and spent the next 44 years working as a nurse. Carol was a selfless caregiver and would do all that she could to make sure that people were well taken care of.



Carol is survived by her son Michael Hay, her daughter Emily Carbaugh, Emily's husband Joshua Carbaugh and their son Zach. She is also survived by her brother Jack Schatoff and his wife Susan.



A celebration of life will be held for Carol at the Elk Lodge, located at 47 N Forney Ave, Hanover, PA 17331 on October 25th 1 P.M. to 6 P.M.









