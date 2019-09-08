|
Carole Ann Diehl
Hanover - Carole Ann (Bentzel) Diehl, 72, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of Irvin E. Diehl for 56 years. Born Oct. 26, 1946 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Richard W., Sr. and Mary Jane (Baumgardner) Bentzel.
Carole was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover. She was employed over the years with Gould Mfg. Co., the Hanover Evening Sun, Black and Decker and Sheppard Trucking. Carole enjoyed going to Street Rod Shows with her husband Irvin. She also loved helping other people and was very generous giving gifts to family and friends.
In addition to her husband Irvin, Carole is survived by her brother Richard W. "Dick" Bentzel, Jr. of Abbottstown; six God children and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her toddler son Brian Diehl in 1976.
A service to celebrate the life of Carole Diehl will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Dr. Kim Blocher officiating. A time to share memories with the family and to express condolences will be Tuesday from 10am until the time of the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery, Hanover.
Pallbearers will be Brett West, Steve Bentzel, Neil Bentzel, Justin Diehl, Ben Colon and Troy Diehl.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019