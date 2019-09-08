Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Diehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ann Diehl


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Ann Diehl Obituary
Carole Ann Diehl

Hanover - Carole Ann (Bentzel) Diehl, 72, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of Irvin E. Diehl for 56 years. Born Oct. 26, 1946 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Richard W., Sr. and Mary Jane (Baumgardner) Bentzel.

Carole was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover. She was employed over the years with Gould Mfg. Co., the Hanover Evening Sun, Black and Decker and Sheppard Trucking. Carole enjoyed going to Street Rod Shows with her husband Irvin. She also loved helping other people and was very generous giving gifts to family and friends.

In addition to her husband Irvin, Carole is survived by her brother Richard W. "Dick" Bentzel, Jr. of Abbottstown; six God children and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her toddler son Brian Diehl in 1976.

A service to celebrate the life of Carole Diehl will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Dr. Kim Blocher officiating. A time to share memories with the family and to express condolences will be Tuesday from 10am until the time of the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery, Hanover.

Pallbearers will be Brett West, Steve Bentzel, Neil Bentzel, Justin Diehl, Ben Colon and Troy Diehl.

To share memories of Carole Diehl, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now