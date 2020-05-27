|
Carole J., Carly J., Hudson L. Dutterer
Littlestown - Carole J. Dutterer, 68, of Littlestown, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident in Union Twp. Born March 16, 1952 in Gettysburg, Carole was the daughter of the late Wilmer L. & Shirley (Beachtel) Dutterer. She was a 1970 Littlestown High School graduate and a 1974 graduate of Indiana University of PA. She was retired from Littlestown High School after having taught Typing, Business Education and Marketing. Carole had also been the Girls' Softball coach and Cheerleading Advisor.
Surviving are her brothers, Steven L. Dutterer & companion, Georgia; Scott A. Dutterer & Kathy; her sister Lori A. Topper & Andy, all of Littlestown; and aunts, nieces and nephews. Carole's daughter, Carly, was killed in the same accident. Carole was a member of FOE, Football Boosters and Alumni Association, all of Littlestown. She loved attending and supporting Littlestown High School sports.
Carly J. Dutterer, 26, of Littlestown, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident in Union Twp. Born November 15, 1993 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the Carole J. Dutterer who died in the same accident. Carly was a 2012 Littlestown High School graduate and was a CNA at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. Surviving are her aunts, uncles and cousins. Carly's son Hudson died later as a result of the same accident. She attended Crossroads in Hampstead, MD and enjoyed working out. Carly was known as a great friend and a good mother.
Hudson L. Dutterer, 1 1/2 years old, of Littlestown, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital as a result an automobile accident in Union Twp. Born September 6, 2018 in Hanover, Hudson was the son of the late Carly J. Dutterer. Surviving are his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Carole J. Dutterer. Hudson was known for always having a smile on his face.
Due to COVID-19, A Celebration of Life for the Carole Dutterer family will be held at a later date. In the meantime, private graveside memorial services will be conducted at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in their names may be made online - GoFundMe.com entitled Dutterer Family Memorial and Celebration of Life. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020