Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A.
3296 Charmil Dr.
Manchester, MD
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church
2930 Hanover Pike
Manchester, MD
Carolyn Dianne Grimm


1943 - 2019
Carolyn Dianne Grimm Obituary
Carolyn Dianne Grimm

Gettysburg - Carolyn Dianne Grimm, 75 of Gettysburg, PA, passed peacefully Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Gettysburg Center. Born Sept. 29, 1943 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dennis George and Edith Viola Sterner Smith. She was the wife of the late Charles Michael Grimm, Sr. who died in 1992.

Years ago, Carolyn was a cashier for Weis Markets. She was a 1961 graduate of Delone Catholic High School.

She is survived by her children: Charles M. Grimm, Jr. of York, PA, Barbara J. Martin of Hampstead, MD and Patricia A. Phillips of St. Mary's County, MD, sisters: Joanne Smith of New Oxford, PA and Teresa Small of Littlestown, PA. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm. at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD with a Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD on Thursday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 16, 2019
