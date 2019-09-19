Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
1935 - 2019
Carolyn J. Frock Obituary
Carolyn J. Frock

Hanover - Carolyn J. Frock, 84, of Hanover, died Monday, Sept 16, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. Born May 1, 1935 in Hanover, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Markwood A. & Evelyn (Breighner) Frock. She was a 1955 graduate of Eichelberger High School and was retired from Gettysburg Lutheran Village after 20 years of employment working in the kitchen and dining areas.

Surviving are her brother, M. David Frock & Ruth of Houston, TX and her sister, Susan J. Frock of Hanover. Carolyn attended Littlestown Chapel. She enjoyed painting scenic pictures, playing the piano, writing poetry and gardening.

Funeral Service is Saturday, Sept 21, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Pastor Scott Morgan officiating. Viewing is 10-11 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Carolyn's name may be sent to - 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or American Kidney Fund - 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfhcom.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
