Carrie A. Morelock
Hanover - Carrie Arlene Luckenbaugh Morelock was born in Menges Mills, PA to the late Emory and Mellie Luckenbaugh, on Oct 7th, 1916, and went to be with the Lord on Sep 15th, 2020, just three weeks before her 104th birthday. She was the wife of the late David Morelock of Hanover and is survived by her daughter, Eileen Meyer, and son-in-law, Burnell Meyer, of Rockville, MD.
Carrie's eleven siblings preceded her in death. They are Allen Luckenbaugh, Viola Stambaugh, Mary Carl, Anna Whitman, Mellie Luckenbaugh, Grace Luckenbaugh, Sarah Smith, Edith Spies, Pauline Crawford Whistler, Estie Maus, and Mamie Sterner. Carrie has multiple nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews in all parts of the country.
After marrying David, Carrie moved to Hanover into a small custom-built home that David and his father, Edwin, built for them. She switched her church affiliation from St Peters [Lischey's], Spring Grove, PA, to Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA where she has remained as a faithful member since 1949. She developed life-long friends at the church, and was an active member in the church's sewing circle, until she was 95. She taught Sunday school for forty years including her role as the secretary/treasurer in the church's primary department. She also assisted with the church Brownie and Girl Scout groups for many years. She, two of her sisters, and one friend started a singing group called the Sunshine Quartet. They sang on local York and Frederick radio stations, as well as many churches in the 1930's. She also helped with the Red Cross making bandages during World War ll. She is a Lifetime Member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and lived at Homewood at Plum Creek since 2011.
Her favorite hobbies for which she became known were sewing and handwork of all types. She created beautiful works of art via embroidery, tatting, and quilting, most of which was given away to family and friends. She baked beautiful cookies, especially at Christmas time, and was most known for her specialty, chocolate chip. She loved to exercise, and did lots of walking to stay in good condition, as well as gardening and swimming.
She was fortunate to be able to travel with her husband to all fifty states as well as Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.
People have asked Carrie what is the secret of her longevity and she always said "I don't know." But, certainly good genes have played a part since all of her eleven siblings have lived to be over 90 years of age. Her daughter, Eileen, believes that her love of laughter and fun, as well as her endless giving nature, sense of community, positive attitude, and strong faith, certainly has contributed to her longevity.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday, Sep 24 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Family visitation will be held at 12:00, noon, with service immediately following at 1:00 PM on Friday, Sep 25. All visitations, as well as the service will be held at Kenworthy Funeral Home, 269 Frederick St, Hanover, PA, Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Masks should be worn at all services. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed on our website.
Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York St, Hanover, PA 17331.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
