Carroll E. Henderson, Jr.
Hanover - Carroll E. Henderson, Jr., 77 of Hanover, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Mary Ruth (Worden) Henderson, Hanover. Together they shared 39 years of marriage.
He was born November 10, 1942 in Princess Anne, MD, the son of the late Carroll Edward and Louise (Powell) Henderson.
Carroll was employed and retired from Giant Foods as a manager after 33 years. He served in the U.S. Army, was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Hanover and volunteered at Utz Terrace, Hanover. Carroll enjoyed traveling, golf and was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sherri Leigh Bridge and husband Larry, Salisbury, MD; grandchildren, Mason and Payton Bridge, great granddaughters, Carley, Brynlee and Preslee Bridge; and half-sister, Margaret Cullins, Silver Spring, MD.
He was preceded in death by his half-brother George Miles and half-brother, Walter Miles.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave., Hanover with Rev. Dan Dellosso officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories from 10 AM until the start of the service at the church.
