Carroll E. PogueNew Oxford - On Wednesday, June 24 2020, Carroll Eugene Pogue, loving companion and father of four children, passed away at the age of 84.Carroll was born on July 31, 1935 in Rouserville, PA to Ida N. and Chester L. Pogue. He served in the United States Airforce, a maintenance engineer and member of the RSES, and a long time owner/operator OTR truck driver.He had a passion for mechanics, cars, travel, and crafting lawn ornaments inspired by local folk art. He enjoyed honky tonk music and was member of The Loyal Order of the Moose for 51 years. He was known for his strength, skillfulness and his love and loyalty to family.He was preceded in death by his mother Ida, father Chester, 8 siblings and son Lloyd P. Altice. Carroll is survived by his fiancée Barbara Ingle, his first wife Joyce Pogue, his daughter Ida M. Slaughter, his son William L. Altice, his son Chester E. Aughinbaugh, and his granddaughter Christy Parker.A private service will be held for immediate family.