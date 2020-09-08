1/1
Carroll E. "Eddie" Street Jr.
1942 - 2020
Carroll E. "Eddie" Street, Jr.

Hanover - Carroll Edward "Eddie" Street, Jr., 77, of Hanover, PA, suddenly entered God's eternal care on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Born September 16, 1942 in Harford, MD, he was the son of the late Carroll E. and Luella M. (Bell) Street.

He is survived by three children, Thomas E. Street and wife Calynne of Manchester, MD, Christine M. Herring and husband Rocky of Littlestown, PA, and Katie A. McMichael and husband Mark of Manchester, MD; his brother, James "Jimmy" Street of Catonsville, MD; his sister, Ginger Trimble of Catonsville, MD; his fiancé, Anna Moore of Hanover, PA; his former wife, Ginger Street of Taneytown, MD and his five grandchildren, Sawyer, Lacey, Landon, Derek, and Liam.

Eddie was a dancer on the Buddy Deane Show broadcasted out of Baltimore, MD in the early 1960's, and often drove Buddy Deane to local sock hops held in the region. Eddie served in the National Guard for six years and was also a driver for Good Humor, before becoming a manager. Later, he branched out and started Eddie's Snowballs where he was the owner/operator from 1973-2003. After retiring from Eddie's Snowballs, he moved to Port St. Lucie, FL, and then to Aiken, SC until 2009, when he moved to Hanover, PA.

Eddie loved his children and especially loved being a grandfather. He was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan, he loved shopping at thrift stores and was the yard sale king. He was very kind and loving and he will truly be missed by many friends and family who loved him dearly.

A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. David's United Church of Christ Fellowship Grove, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA, with Jeremy Moore officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the fellowship grove.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331 has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. David's United Church of Christ Fellowship Grove
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. David's United Church of Christ Fellowship Grove
