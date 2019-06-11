Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Hanover - Cassandra Lyn 'Sandy' (Gummel) McCourry, 72, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home.

Born October 6, 1946, in Baltimore County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Sylvia (Greer) Altland, and the stepdaughter of the late Richard Curt Altland. Cassandra was the loving wife of the late William Richard McCourry who died August 4, 2010, and with whom she shared 43 wonderful years of marriage.

Sandy was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to car shows, sprint car races, movies, reading books, and spending time with her family.

Sandy leaves behind a son, Shawn W. McCourry and his wife, Kim of Hanover; two granddaughters, Carissa and Cheyenne McCourry of Hanover; three sisters, Donna Brady, Elaine Wine, both of Hanover, and Betty Kessler of York, PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends that will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Jenson.

A service to celebrate and remember Sandy's life will be held 10 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, with Rev. David DeLong officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. A time to view and share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 11, 2019
