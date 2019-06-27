Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Bredbenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Bredbenner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cathy Bredbenner Obituary
Cathy Bredbenner

Bonneauville - Cathy (Linton) Bredbenner, 56, of Bonneauville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home.

Born March 11, 1963, in Frankfort, KY, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Bonnie Collins. Cathy was the loving wife of James R. Bredbenner, Jr., with whom she shared seventeen years of marriage.

Cathy was a 1982 graduate of Cajon High School, Ramona, CA, and the Empire Beauty School, Hanover, PA. She served her country proudly and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She was a housewife, and enjoyed reading, and crocheting.

In addition to her husband, James, Cathy is survived by her children, Dominique A. Linton and Wesley H. Linton; and a sister, Martha Collins Leslie. She was preceded in death by a brother, Art Collins.

Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331, to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now