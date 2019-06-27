Cathy Bredbenner



Bonneauville - Cathy (Linton) Bredbenner, 56, of Bonneauville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home.



Born March 11, 1963, in Frankfort, KY, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Bonnie Collins. Cathy was the loving wife of James R. Bredbenner, Jr., with whom she shared seventeen years of marriage.



Cathy was a 1982 graduate of Cajon High School, Ramona, CA, and the Empire Beauty School, Hanover, PA. She served her country proudly and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She was a housewife, and enjoyed reading, and crocheting.



In addition to her husband, James, Cathy is survived by her children, Dominique A. Linton and Wesley H. Linton; and a sister, Martha Collins Leslie. She was preceded in death by a brother, Art Collins.



Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331, to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on June 27, 2019