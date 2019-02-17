|
Celia J. Bittinger
New Oxford - Celia J. (Horn) Bittinger, 84, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare. She was the wife of the late Richard E. "Dick" Bittinger, who died December 24, 2009.
Celia was born May 18, 1934, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Martin and Relda (Nace) Horn.
Celia was a member of Salem Guldens U.M. Church in Gettysburg.
Celia is survived by two sons, James E. Bittinger and his wife Donna of Washington Boro, and David A. Bittinger and his wife Cindy of Gettysburg, two grandsons, Nathan Bower of Biglerville, and Michael Bittinger of Gettysburg, three great grandchildren, Aidan, Noah and Jonah Bower, and a brother, M. Bruce Horn of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by a daughter, Cathy Jo Bittinger, a grandson, Jordan Bower, a granddaughter, Annette Bittinger, and two sisters, Catherine Toddes and Gloria Shrader.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Bill Ingram officiating. Burial will be in Salem Guldens U.M. Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Guldens U.M. Cemetery Association. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 17, 2019