Chalk K. Dawson, III
New Oxford - Chalk K. Dawson, III, 82, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Gardens at Gettysburg. He was the husband of Pearl D. (Brackbill) Dawson, his wife of 60 years.
Chalk was born October 4, 1938, in West Chester, the son of the late Margaret (Anderson) Huskins, and the late Chalk K. Dawson, Jr.
Chalk served in the U.S. Navy, and enjoyed teaching country western line dancing and teaching others to DJ. He was a former member of Hebron Lodge and the Shriner's and loved going to the New Oxford McDonald's.
In addition to his wife Pearl, Chalk is survived by a son, Chalk K. Dawson, IV, and his wife Laurie of Gaithersburg, MD, two daughters, Beverly J. Greene and her husband Terry of Thurmont, MD, and Barbara J. Warner of New Oxford, six grandchildren, Kennedy Dawson, Leslie Dawson, Terry Greene, Jr, Chad Greene, Rebecca Warner and James Warner, Jr, a brother, Raymond T. Huskins, Jr, and his wife Barbara of West Chester, and a sister, Priscilla Nannie and her husband Owen of Bull Head, AZ.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.