Charles A. "Pete" Markel
New Oxford - Charles A. "Pete" Markel, 85, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, the Village at Utz Terrace in Hanover. He was the husband of the late Peggy A. (Stair) Markel, his wife of 59 years, who died October 22, 2011.
Pete was born May 11, 1934, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Ammon P. and Eva M. (Foust) Markel.
Pete was a 1952 graduate of New Oxford High School and retired from PWI in New Oxford after more than 50 years of service. He was former business manager for New Oxford Little League Baseball, a life member of United Hook & Ladder, the NRA, and a member of the East Berlin Drum and Bugle Corps. Pete enjoyed winemaking, grilling, sitting on his front porch, listening to music, and spending time with his grandchildren and great granddaughter, and fixing things.
Pete is survived by a son, Reed A. Markel and his wife Uta of Grosswaldt, Germany, a daughter, Tamara A. Gross and her husband Rush of New Oxford, five grandsons, Tyler Gross and his wife Ariana, Quinn Markel and his wife Kim, Alex Markel, Logan Markel, and Spencer Gross and his fiancée Riley Vodicka, a great granddaughter, Freya Gross, a daughter-in-law, Sherry E. Markel of New Oxford, and a sister, Mary Lou Noll of Dallastown. He was predeceased by two sons, C. Randy Markel and Tracey A. "Ace" Markel.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 AM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, with Rev. Elizabeth D. George officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 6-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to United Hook & Ladder, 21 N. Bolton St, New Oxford, PA 17350 or to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St, Hanover, PA 17331. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019