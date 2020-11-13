1/1
Charles Blake
Charles Blake

Hanover - Charles D. "Chuck" Blake, 65, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home. Chuck battled medical issues for a large portion of his life, but despite this, he fought hard and stayed strong until the end. He was the loving husband of Robin L. (Heiser) Blake for 33 years.

Born September 1, 1955 in Levittown, PA, he was the son of the late William David and Mima Adrienne (Jones) Blake.

Chuck was a dedicated grandfather and loved his role as Pappy. He treasured his grandchildren and embraced every moment he spent with them. Chuck loved going to his cabin and hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons. He also was a great cook and gardener. Pap's popcorn and deer jerky were favorites among his grandchildren. He also loved going to Casinos. Chuck was a man that anyone who met loved. He was quiet, very patient, thoughtful and kind to everyone.

In addition to his wife Robin, Chuck is survived by three children; Isis Neiderer and her companion Eric of Hanover, Joshua Blake and his wife Jennifer of Littlestown and Mason Blake and his wife Brittany of Hanover; three siblings, Russell Blake of Smyrna, DE, Edward Blake of Mississippi and Jullie Blake of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and nine grandchildren, Casey, Bria, A.J., Liam, Carson, Easton, Jack, Wesson and Carley. He was preceded in death by his son Sean Blake.

A time to share memories and express condolences to the family will be held on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8pm at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols.

Contributions in memory of Charles "Chuck" Blake may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To share memories of Chuck Blake, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
