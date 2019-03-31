|
Charles Blocher
Hanover - Charles M. "Bud"Blocher, 89, of Hanover, died Wed, March 27, at York Hospital. He was the widower of Virginia E. Blocher who died June 18, 2016. Born Dec 19, 1929 in Washington, DC, Bud was the son of the late Paul B. & Catherine (Chesney) Blocher. He was a Montgomery Blair High School graduate of Silver Spring, MD and served in the army during the Korean Conflict. Bud was retired from the U.S. Postal Service of Washington, DC as a Senior Examiner.
Surviving are his son, Paul H. Blocher of Little River, SC; his daughter, Ginger (Blocher) Fisher & Bill of Silver Spring, MD; his 6 grandchildren: Paul J. Blocher, Pamela Blocher Fayman, Ashley Abbamonte, Allison Salkeld, Mason Fisher & Cindy Cooper and his 8 great grandchildren: Layla, Reid & Clair Blocher, Killian Salkeld, Piper& Ace Abbamonte, Justin & Ryan Cooper. Bud was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Wilson and his daughter-in-law, Susan Blocher. He was a member of Littlestown VFW. He was an avid golfer and Nationals baseball fan. Bud loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Graveside Service is private in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with The Rev. Christopher Thomas of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown, officiating. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 31, 2019