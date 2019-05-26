|
Charles C. Rider Jr.
McSherrystown - Charles C. Rider Jr., 85, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at ManorCare North in York. He was the husband of Marion M. (Rebert) Rider, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Born December 15, 1933 in McSherrystown, he was the son of Curtis C. and Marguerite M. (Warnick) Rider.
Charlie was retired from Nassaux-Hemsley in Chambersburg after 25 years of service. He was a 1953 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown and a life member of the Knights of Columbus in McSherrystown. He was a past president of the McSherrystown Borough Council and a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. Charlie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Anthony Rider of McSherrystown, Kimberly Bivens of Gettysburg, Keith Rider and wife Patty of Edgegrove, Christine Trump of McSherrystown and Nicole Redding and husband Matt of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren, Luke Rider, Ashley Caltreider, Stephanie Rider, Ryan Bivens, Charles Curtis Rider III, Nicholas Brady, Michael Bivens and Charlene Trump; four great-grandchildren, Chase Caltreider, Parker Rider, Maya Rider and Madeline Bivens. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, James, Urban and John Rider, Dorothy Bollinger, Susan Sterner, Victoria Rider and Madeline Unger.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Annunciation Church in McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will be held privately. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave. McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Published in Evening Sun on May 26, 2019