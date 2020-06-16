Charles E. Ankney Jr.
Charles E. Ankney, Jr

Gettysburg - Charles E. Ankney, Jr, 34, died Friday, June 12, 2020 in New Kingston, PA.

Charlie was born January 30, 1986, in York, the son of Cathy A. (Kreitz) Ankney of Gettysburg, and the late Charles E. Ankney, Sr.

Charlie served in the U.S. Military, and loved fishing and the outdoors.

In addition to his mother, Charlie is survived by a brother, Dustin A. Ankney and his wife Erica of Abbottstown, a sister, Jessica A. Ankney of Gettysburg, a niece and two nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 6-8 PM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

