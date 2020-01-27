|
|
Charles E. "Sam" McMaster
Hanover - Charles E. "Sam" McMaster, loving husband of Donna M. (Gordon) McMaster, entered into God's eternal care, Thursday, January 23, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
Born July 11, 1939, in Spring Grove, PA, he was the son of the late George W. McMaster and Ada (McMaster) Feeser and the stepson of Sterling F. Feeser.
He graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1957. He was Storeroom Supervisor at P.H. Glatfelter for 35 years until his retirement in 1999. Prior to that he worked at Zeigler's Hardware Store in Spring Grove.
Sam was a member of First United Methodist Church, Methodist Men's Group, received man of the year award from the Methodist Men's group, was a member of Church Council, and chairman of many building projects as well as the Memorial Committee. He belonged to Friendship Hose Co. #1 in Spring Grove and also the York County Fireman's Association.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Donna of 46 years, and two children, his daughter Patti Monteith and her husband Scott of York, PA; son Michael McMaster of Gaston, Oregon; grandchildren, Tyler Monteith and Brian Trader of Rehoboth Beach, DE; Walker Monteith of York, PA; Cameron McMaster and Dilyn McMaster of Gaston, Oregon; step-sister, Kathy Zepeda of Abbottstown, PA and step-brother Sterling Feeser and his wife Lupe of York, PA, plus a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother William McMaster.
Sam was a die-hard Yankee fan all his life. He enjoyed going to Florida the month of March for spring training games, taking Tyler and Walker to Yankee Stadium for Old Timers Games and he even attended a Yankee Fantasy Camp when he was 50 to play baseball with Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford.
A memorial service in celebration and thanksgiving for his life will be held 11 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Gregory Rapp and the Rev. Joshua Rhone officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 - 11 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020