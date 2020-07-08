Dr. Charles E. Thomas
Hanover - Dr. Charles Edmond Thomas died at home under the loving care of his wife, Pamela on July 6th, 2020. He was the son of James P. and Emily (Shimek) Thomas born March 21, 1933 in Baltimore, MD. He grew up between the Eastern Shore and Baltimore. He started working at a young age earning money to be able to attend the Shenandoah Valley Academy, a Seventh Day Adventist Christian academy in New Market Virginia by being a colporteur and doing missionary work. He loved the Lord and continued throughout his life serving others. He would continue to work his way through Columbia Union College where he met and married, Lillian Christiansen in 1955. Their marriage would last for 19 years bringing the joy of four children. His schooling continued at the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City. They moved to Columbus, Ohio for his internship where their first son James was born, then on to Detroit, Michigan for his residency and to set up practice where their family grew with the births of Lane, Cheryl and Kevin. He served in many ways during this time. He was an Associate Professor to the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and a lecturer for ACLS Courses. He was President to the Michigan Society of Anesthesiologists, Delegate to the Michigan Osteopathic Association House of Delegates, President, Chairman of the Board of Anesthesia Association of Detroit, Michigan, and Secretary Treasurer to the Detroit Osteopathic Hospital Staff. He continued to serve Detroit Metropolitan Church, as a Young Adult leader and Sabbath School teacher. In 1970 he decided to move his young family back to the Mid-Atlantic area to be closer to his parents and so he began practicing in Hanover, Pennsylvania. He was a groundbreaker, being the first Osteopathic specialist doctor to work in the area, serving the Gettysburg, York, and Hanover hospitals. Over the next 28 years he practiced at the Hanover General Hospital until he retired in 1998. He was a respected and well-liked physician who liked to tell jokes and make people smile. At times he would come home with a painted picture, a handmade item, or home-grown food as payment for services. He loved practicing medicine and for him it was never work. He met, fell in love, and married Pamela (Daniels) in 1986. They shared a love of travel and animals, enjoying their company until this day. Dr. Thomas continued to serve as a Member of the Board of the American Lung Association
of South Central PA, the Board of Medical Advisor of the Hanover Visiting Nurses Association and the American Osteopathic College of Anesthesiology, where he participated in giving board exams and served on various AOCA committees since 1965. He was a member of the American, the Pennsylvania and International Societies of Anesthesiologist. He was a Civil War buff and loved history. He loved rural life, living on a farm for many years, raising crops, cattle, and horses, along with the dogs and cats. He was an architectural enthusiast and loved to build things. He literally built the home he has lived in for the past 40 years, where he and Pam have crafted a beautiful haven. He would also build a home for his father, with his own hands. He went on to build several homes around the Hanover area. He had a special place in his heart for his horses and dogs. His love was for God, his family and those he served.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; sister, Joyce & Ray (brother-in-law) Prather of Laurel, MD; sons, Drs. James & Susan Sienko (wife) Thomas of Portland, OR, and Kevin Thomas of Hanover, PA; daughters, Lane Thomas of Cockeysville, MD, and Cheryl & Timothy (husband) Indart of Dover, PA; five grandchildren, Morgan Thomas, Sydney Thomas, Charissa & Jim (husband) Klinedinst, Emily Bowman & Jaume (husband) Llompart, and "Nick" Charles Bowman IV & Heather Stremmel (partner); and six great-grandchildren, Isabella Baker, Winter Klinedinst, Ariana Bova, Brinley Bowman, Charles Bowman V, and Bain Bowman.
In honor of his death if you would like to contribute, in lieu of flowers please donate in his honor to a favorite cause of his, "Guiding Eyes for the Blind", 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
A viewing will be held July 12th, 1:00 to 4:00 pm and the funeral service will be held July 13th at 10:30 am at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery immediately following the service. All are welcome. In compliance with health regulations, all who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
