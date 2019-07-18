|
Charles E. Tracey, Jr.
Biglerville - Charles E. Tracey, Jr., age 73, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. He was born Monday, June 17, 1946 in Philadelphia, the son of the late Charles E. and Adele E. (Fairburn) Tracey, Sr.
Charles was employed by Desert Flower in McKnightstown as an artisan concrete crafter. He served in the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 10th Artillery during Vietnam.
His wife, Helen A. Tracey, passed away in 2013. He is survived by his siblings, Maryanne Tracey and Larry Tracey. In addition, he is survived by his daughter, Tammy Payne (Tracey) of Knoxville, TN, and step-children, Helen Sproat, Suzanne Snyder-Portly, Robert Ledden, James Ledden, and Thomas Ledden.
Cremation services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Interment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Chambersburg Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Memorial services including an honor guard will be held at the cemetery. Please arrive by 3'oclock on the 20th of July. Military Honors will be provided by Adams County Allied Veterans. There will be a small gathering after the burial at the local VFW Post 15, 369 E Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 18, 2019