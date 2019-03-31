|
Charles Gembe
York Springs - Charles R. "Mike" Gembe, 98, of York Springs, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Hanover Hospital.
He was born July 4, 1920, in Dillsburg the son of the late William and Lottie (Grove) Gembe.
Charles was the owner and operator of Hill Top Farm and tended a poultry stand at the West Shore Farmers Market, Lemoyne.
He was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs; was a life member of the York Springs Fire Company; member and Melvin Jones Fellow of the York Springs Lions Club and was nominated Lion of the Year. Charles served his country in the U.S. Army during W. W. II.
Charles is survived by his wife of 78 years, Mildred V. (Chronister) Gembe; one son, Charles L. Gembe and his wife Sarah of York Springs; one daughter, Donna M. Green of York Springs; 6 grandchildren, Darryl Green, Daphne Leedy (Tom), Denise Free (Scott) , Sharon Mentzer (Jeff), Dean Green, Christopher Gembe (Stacie);12 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Nicarry Meetinghouse of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA. Burial will follow in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road. A viewing will be held Thursday from 10-11 am at the Meetinghouse.
Memorial contributions may be made to his church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main Street, York Springs, PA 17372 or the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 31, 2019