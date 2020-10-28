Charles Gembe
York Springs - Charles L. Gembe, 76, of York Springs, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center.
He was born September 6, 1944 in Carlisle the son of the late Charles R. and Mildred V. (Chronister) Gembe.
Charles retired from the Bermudian Springs School District where he worked in the maintenance department. Charles was a graduate of the Bermudian Springs High School, class of 1962 and Delaware Valley College, class of 1966.
He was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs and the York Springs Lions Club, where he was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship. Charles was a former member of the Bermudian Jaycees and was a JCI Senator recipient.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah C. (Fair) Gembe; two daughters, Denise L. Free (Scott) of Camp Hill, Sharon L. Mentzer (Jeff) of Ostrander, OH; one son, Christopher M. Gembe (Stacie) of Harrisburg; one sister, Donna M. Green of York Springs; six grandchildren, Michael Free (Alison), Ryan Mentzer, Nathan Mentzer (Yosie), Stephen Mentzer, Morgan Mentzer, Allison Mentzer; and one great granddaughter, Hadlee.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to his church, 216 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372 or the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Please follow CDC suggestions concerning masks and social distancing.
